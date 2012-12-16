Billboard -- "Gimme Shelter," the rough-edged rocker from the Rolling Stones ' 1969 album "Let It Bleed," was a show-stopping highlight on each night of the Stones' "50 and Counting" tour, thanks to contributions from some of pop's leading ladies.

Rolling Stones 'Gimme' Gaga at Final '50' Concert

Throughout the tour's 5-date run, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige and Florence Welch all took turns interpreting the powerful and passionate vocals of soul singer Merry Clayton, who belted out the blues on the song's original version. Each singer gave the track her own signature touch, but who nailed it best? Watch videos of each diva doing her thing and tell us what you think.

Lady Gaga: Dec. 14 -- Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Mary J. Blige: Dec. 8 -- Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Florence Welch: Nov. 29 -- O2 Arena, London

Which diva did 'Gimme Shelter' best?

