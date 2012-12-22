Billboard -- Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is likely playing a happy tune this weekend.

The 65-year-old rocker wed 34-year-old theater producer Sally Humphreys in London on Friday, the U.K's Sun reported.

Wood wore pink socks and a dark suit, while Humphreys wore a floor-length wedding dress that belonged to her mother. The ceremony was attended by a number of notable guests, including Rod Stewart (Wood's best man) and Sir Paul McCartney. Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were not at the event, which was thrown together on short notice.

Musician Hookups & Breakups | Are the Stones Playing Coachella?

The couple met nine years ago when Wood staged an art exhibition in a theater Humphreys was working at. They made their engagement public last month, after dating for six months.

Wood has been married twice before, first to model Krissy Findlay from 1971-1978, and then to Jo Howard from 1985-2009.

The Stones wrapped their 50 & Counting mini-tour with an all-star concert Dec. 15 at New Jersey's Prudential Center.

PHOTOS: '50 And Counting' Tour | REVIEW: Stones Raucous in Newark

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com