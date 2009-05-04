Has George Clooney been enjoying the many delights Miami has to offer while he films the movie "Up in the Air" in town? The Miami Herald recently spotted some local lovelies hanging with the A-lister (and soon-to-be birthday boy) into the wee small hours of the morning.

One of the lookers, "a hot blonde in a black evening gown," supposedly did "the walk of shame" from George's hotel room at 5 a.m., which is odd, because most women would do the "walk of pride," as in, "Woo-hoo! I just spent quality time with George Clooney. I win at life!"

Evidence continues to mount that Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are giving their once adorably saliva-soaked romance another try. People magazine reports the handsy exes couldn't tear their eyes off each other during a friend's birthday bash Friday night at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Their schmoopiness peaked when a mariachi band launched into "You Are My Sunshine" and the actor began serenading the buoyant star while resting his hand on her thigh.

Just because Helena Christensen is a supermodel doesn't mean she's super-flighty when it comes to dating famous men. The Danish stunner went apoplectic when the New York Post recently linked her to the newly separated Sean Penn. "I'm quite honestly getting seriously fed up with being falsely connected with several men on Page Six: Josh Hartnett, Heath Ledger, and now it is insinuated [we all know what 'befriended' means on these pages!] that Sean Penn is another," she fumed in an e-mail to the paper. "There has never been any intimacy between myself and any of these men, and I want this cleared once and for all." Adds Christensen, "It was very hurtful to myself and Heath when we were wrongly declared a couple, and I'm sick and tired of the Josh Hartnett connection as well. These people were or are close friends of mine, as is Sean Penn.

Hugh Grant enjoys being in the company of women. A lot of women. For the second time in as many weeks, the field-playing and possibly midlife-crisis-embracing actor, 48, has stepped out with multiple stunners, dining at Manhattan eatery Philippe with six models (yes, six), according to the New York Post. "The group was there for four hours," relays a spywitness, "and halfway through dinner, Grant moved his seat across to the other side of the table to go one-on-one with the blonde who was the prettiest of the bunch." Hugh also channeled his inner Hef when he arrived at a recent birthday party with a quartet of hotties on his arm -- two blondes and two brunettes.

