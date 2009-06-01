After months of reported coziness with onetime tonsil hockey partner Justin Long, Drew Barrymore is now being linked to a major movie star -- or at least someone who plays a major movie star on TV. Perez Hilton claims the sunny actress was seen sharing an "intimate dinner" with enviro-friendly "Entourage" star Adrian Grenier at a Los Angeles eatery Friday night. Of course, "intimate" covers a lot of ground, from a friendly tête-à-tête to a business meeting about an upcoming project. But if there's really romance afoot, this would make yet another guy Drew has in common with Kirsten Dunst, who was linked to Grenier for a split second back in 2007 and has something of a penchant for hanging with Barrymore's exes. Last year, she was supposedly spotted making out with Long not long after he and Drew initially untangled tongues, and in early 2007 she was seen hanging out with Fabrizio Moretti shortly after his five-year romance with Barrymore went belly-up.

Last week, Madonna was said to be "relieved" and "proud" that former confidante Alex Rodriguez was wooing Kate Hudson. Now, she's apparently moved on to apathy. The New York Daily News says the Big M was oblivious to the actress's presence at the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on Saturday, and not just because Hudson was decked out in an identity-obscuring hat and sunglasses. Madonna, who arrived at the match with a large entourage that included sons Rocco and David and self-described "friend" Jesus Luz, "literally didn't care" that Hudson was there, declares an eyewitness. "She showed up with no makeup, a dowdy [denim] outfit and her hair pulled up in a ponytail. She doesn't need to compete with Kate, because she will always be Queen Bee." As for Hudson, she "was completely intimidated by Madonna," conclusion-leaps another bystander, with a third source chiming in that after the pop icon made her entrance, the actress "ran away! But if I were dating Madonna's ex, I'd be scared, too!" Or maybe Kate was just preoccupied with watching Prince Harry's winning moves on the polo field.

Anyhoodle, while Madonna was watching polo and not kicking up a romantic kerfuffle, her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, was on the other side of the country enjoying a typical Hollywood outing -- a walk on the beach. But he wasn't perambulating alone. Paparazzi snapped the buff filmmaker strolling with a lovely brunette, whose identity remains a mystery.

Speaking of mysteries . . . Megan Fox: keen observer into the human condition or dizzy chatterbox trying to sound insightful? You make the call. "When you think about it, we actors are kind of prostitutes," the oh-so-quotable bombshell deep-thoughts to British GQ. "We get paid to feign attraction and love. Other people are paying to watch us kissing someone, touching someone, doing things people in a normal monogamous relationship would never do with anyone who's not their partner. It's really kind of gross." Megan turned up Sunday night at the MTV Movie Awards sans sometime partner in monogamy Brian Austin Green, who perhaps didn't want to play second fiddle to her dramatic and slightly scary slicked-back hairdo.

And finally, in related news about feigning attraction, that's what Halle Berry convincingly did with Jamie Foxx at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards on Saturday as he presented her with the prestigious Decade of Hotness prize. The newly pixie cut-sporting actress got her grope on with Foxx onstage, with their hands wandering to very personal places. No word on whether Halle's model-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry, the father of her ridiculously photogenic daughter Nahla, was on hand to witness her pucker performance.

