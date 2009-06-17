Is Mariah Carey getting her revenge on Eminem with her new single? That's the word from Rolling Stone and MTV , which believe that her ditty "Obsessed" (listen to it here ) is a direct response to Em's recent track, "Bagpipes From Baghdad," in which he raps about his alleged 2001 fling with the big-lunged chanteuse, who has denied they were ever an item. "Why are you so obsessed with me/Boy, I wanna know," she sings on the Auto-Tuned number, which is off her forthcoming album, "Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel." "Lying that you're sexing me/When everybody knows/It's clear that you're upset with me ... You're delusional. Boy, you're losing your mind ... Telling the world how much you miss me/But we never were/So why you trippin'?" (As for Mariah's line about how she's seeing "right through you like you're bathing in Windex," we think the less said about that the better.) Eminem was far more direct on "Bagpipes," rapping, "Mariah, whatever happened to us. Why did we ever have to break-up?" He also name-checked her hubby, Nick Cannon, warning him, "I'm not playing, I want her back, you punk." Cannon responded to the musical shout-out on his blog, dubbing Em "Slim Lamey" and mocking how he's "still obsessed with my wife, the same female that wouldn't let him get to second base from 8 years ago."

