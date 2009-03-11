By Kat Giantis

How can you tell if a guy is a keeper? For Paris Hilton, who was once voted the world's worst dog owner, it's by receiving a petite, pricey tail-wagger from your new squeeze.

During a sit-down Monday with Ellen DeGeneres, the canine-collecting blonde revealed how her latest tonsil-polishing partner, Doug Reinhardt, bought her a teacup Pomeranian puppy during their recent trip to Tokyo (word is, the pooch set him back about $10,000 -- yes, dollars).

"It's the cutest dog I've ever seen in my life," Paris bubbled. "I love him."

The lap dog was a present for her 28th birthday on Feb. 17, but Reinhardt didn't stop with the gift of fluffy companionship. "He probably got me more presents than any guy ever," the formerly Benji Madden-smitten starlet told People last weekend, just prior to belatedly celebrating her big day for the umpteenth time at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. "He's sweet."

Something else that Hilton adores about the former "Hills" Z-lister, besides his generous nature: Whenever she looks at him, she sees her favorite person reflected back. "He's so much like me," Paris rhapsodized to E! News at the shindig, where she and Doug overtly swapped spit. "So handsome and smart and funny and charming and amazing. I'm glowing."

Reinhardt, who previously dated Amanda Bynes and Lauren Conrad, was equally over-the-top in his schmoopiness, proclaiming to People, "She's the most beautiful girl on the planet. She's amazing, both inside and out." He must really be besotted, because he said this despite Hilton serenading him -- and an innocent crowd of revelers -- with her long-ago but unfortunately not long-forgotten ditty, "Stars Are Blind."

After all that Sin City partying, the fledgling flames must have felt the need for some rest and relaxation. Paparazzi spotted them strolling hand-in-hand Monday as they shopped in Hawaii.

Is Carrie Underwood receiving a sparkly reward for freezing her tuchis off while cheering on hockey-playing beau Mike Fisher? LaineyGossip.com says the strapping Ottawa Senators center was spied Sunday at a local department store plunking down $5,000 for a Tiffany pendant necklace. No word on what, exactly, he picked out, but here's hoping that when the toothsome country belter unwrapped the telltale blue box, a weensy diamond-encrusted Zamboni glittered on the end of the chain.

Either way, there seems to be more to the squeaky-clean couple than just moderately expensive baubles. Lainey says the lovebirds, who were first linked over New Year's, recently paid a quiet visit to an Ontario children's hospital to brighten up the day of some sick kids.

Puzzled by the sudden and unexplained squeals of excitement emanating from the tween in your life? We may know the cause. Seems Britain's The People is convinced that Zac Efron stopped fussing with his hair long enough to ask longtime love Vanessa Hudgens to stick with him in sickness (follicular or otherwise) and in health, for richer or poorer (hey, those "High School Musical" residuals might not last forever), until death do they part.

The paper claims the meticulously coiffed dreamboat, 21, got down on one knee last week to ask the brunette beauty, 20, to marry him. And despite the possibility that she could be out-prettied by her long-lashed, would-be groom on the big day, Hudgens supposedly said yes.

"The proposal was something Zac had been thinking about for a while," alleges a source. "They are both really excited about the wedding -- it will be a star-studded day. They fell in love with Hawaii while there for a friend's wedding. And Vanessa wants to get married on a beach, so it's perfect."

Less perfect is the loud denial being issued by Vanessa's rep, who insists to RadarOnline.com that she's not engaged to Efron, adding for good measure that reports of them shacking up are also untrue.

Mischa Barton, operating under the assumption that she still has fans (and those fans care about her love life), has announced that she and boyfriend Luke Pritchard, lead singer for the British band The Kooks, are kaput after three months of geographically challenged romance.

"I'm sure you guys are all going to hear about it soon enough, so I just wanted to tell you what is real first -- I broke up with Luke when I got to London," the Paris-based, job-needing starlet, 23, blabbed on her blog Monday. "Things just didn't feel quite right. There was no cheating or anything terrible, the bad just started to outweigh the good and a long-distance relationship is never an easy thing to do. I think Luke is a great guy, but the type better suited as a friend."

Mischa, for her part, is apparently the type better suited to unwitting irony. She capped off her indiscreet split declaration with this gem: "I hope that the press will show some respect in the near future as we both find it very difficult to deal with a lot of attention or speculation from the media."

"Good father! Talented musician! Good personality!" That's Nicole Richie, listing off a trio of Joel Madden's finer qualities to Japan's ViVi magazine (via Us). But the starlet, who is awaiting a return visit from the stork, bobs and weaves when asked whether she plans to tie the knot with the Good Charlotte front man, who's the father of her ridiculously adorable 14-month-old daughter, Harlow.

"I don't know about the future," shrugs Richie, who has been making the rounds promoting her jewelry line, House of Harlow 1960. "I make it a custom not to plan the future. I may plan to and I may not."