Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal were the picture of amore as they celebrated his sister Maggie's wedding to Peter Sarsgaard in Italy last weekend, partaking in oodles of smooching, hand-holding and all-around cuddliness (see photos of their snuggle-bunnies here). But People magazine reports the romantic excursion hasn't changed the actress's mind about taking another long walk down the aisle. "Jake would marry her tomorrow, but Reese doesn't want to go there yet," an insider says of the pair, who celebrated their two-year anniversary last month (and have repeatedly denied engagement rumors). "She is really happy with life right now. Why change a good thing?" Witherspoon, who has two children, Ava, 9, and Deacon, 5, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, has certainly looked ultra-content of late, with her Italian getaway with Gyllenhaal following their lovey-dovey appearance at the Coachella music festival. "Jake and Reese have become a team," adds another confidant. "Partners."

In other moony couple news, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault couldn't escape the paparazzi on their tropical honeymoon, and the photos show exactly what you'd expect: love, passion, and a beautiful but not-so-blushing bride who can wear the heck out of a bikini (two words, people: wow and wow). In Touch Weekly, which scored the snaps, says the couple winged to a secluded island in the Seychelles after their April 25 vow renewal in Venice, Italy, in front of family and celebrity friends. There, the luscious actress and her French billionaire hubby holed up in a $7,000-a-night, 4,800-square-foot hotel villa, which they didn't leave for three days. When they eventually emerged, the pair got their PDA on. "Salma was hugging François and constantly kissing him," a bystander tells the magazine. "They were so into each other." And the romantic sojourn was for grown-ups: The couple's 1-year-old daughter, Valentina, reportedly did not come along.

Did Justin Timberlake drape Jessica Biel in jewels before they hit the red carpet at the Met Costume Institute Gala on Monday night? The London Daily Mirror claims the crooner presented his girlfriend of two-plus years with a diamond-studded Chanel J12 watch and diamond earrings. The estimated price tag for Timberlake's alleged ice shower: $60,000. Says a snitch, "Justin splashed out on the bling to show his devotion."

Looks like there's still some wholesome courting going on between Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner. People magazine spotted the Disney starlet, 16, and the "Twilight" heartthrob, 17, enjoying another dinner together, this time at a steakhouse in Vancouver, British Columbia. After chowing down, they strolled arm-in-arm in the rain and did a little window-shopping and laughing as they made their way back to their respective hotels. All together: Awwww.

