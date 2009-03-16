One reason Drew Barrymore might like staying friends with all her exes? It's easier to recycle - er, rekindle - the relationship that way.

This week, Life & Style Weekly reports that amicable exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long have been seen back together in a lovin' embrace.

The on-again couple was spotted on not one, but two romantic dates in Los Angeles last week. On Thursday March 12, the pair surprised Bar Marmont patrons by walking in "arm in arm," then spending the next few hours in full-on PDA mode.

"They couldn't get enough of each other. I don't think they even noticed that there were other people in the room! In between kisses it was all smiles and laughs," says a source.

The next night was a sushi-and-Sapporo fueled replay at low key Japanese restaurant Ike in Hollywood.

"Justin grabbed Drew's hand and held it on his thigh. They looked in love. They finished their dinner with him springing for the tab," an eye-witness reports. They left Ike with their arms around each other once more.

Is it a romantic reunion or is Drew just trying to distract herself from thoughts of yet another ex, Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti? She's toyed with Long's affections before, and we'd hate to see him reduced to revenge-canoodling with Tila Tequila again.

But, it couldn't have been easy for the duo to work together (she as a producer, aka his boss) on "He's Just Not That into You." Let's hope their break-up was just a matter of bad timing. We think these two are actually pretty cute together.