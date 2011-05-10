Oh, Romeo!

VIDEO: Ralph's lackluster Monday night performance

The 21-year-old entertainer wasn't Monday night's lowest scorer, but he and Chelsie Hightower did get the boot on Tuesday night's show.

"It felt like we were at the club," Carrie Ann Inaba joked after Romeo's salsa dance Monday night.

Despite scoring higher than an injured and unrehearsed Ralph Macchio, Romeo got the lowest number of votes after Monday night's show and was sent home.

"I'm surprised -- because that was one of my best dances last night," Romeo said. "But I'm not surprised, because of the competition this year -- anybody could go at any time, but we went out with a bang. That's the most fun I had in my life."

"I was terrified of dancing," Romeo added. "I didn't dance at my own prom… I was terrified of dancing… I think I've showed kids anything is possible if you try… Fall on your face a few times, and get back up."

