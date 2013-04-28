Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had to put the fist-pumping on hold. The 27-year-old "Jersey Shore" star has been hospitalized with kidney stones, his rep confirmed to Us Weekly. The news was first reported by People.

Ortiz-Magro, who is still dating his longtime girlfriend and "Jersey Shore" co-star Sammi Giancola, tweeted to his fans that he was in the hospital on Saturday, Apr. 27. (Shortly before he became ill, Ortiz-Magro tweeted that he was in Florida promoting his new Smush Cocktail line.)

"Wouldn't wish this feeling on anyone!" he wrote. "Kidneys. FML."

When one follower suggested he take some protein, Ortiz-Magro tweeted back, "I have to because I can't hold any food down from the pain."

"Worst feeling," he added. "So uncomfortable."

