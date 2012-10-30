Rock on, Ronnie Wood!

The 65-year-old Rolling Stones guitarist is set to tie the knot once more, this time with his 34-year-old love Sally Humphreys, his spokesman told Reuters Tuesday.

Humphreys, a theater producer, will be Wood's third wife; previously, he was married to Krissy Findlay, from 1971 to 1978, and Jo Karslake from 1985 to 2009. (During his marriage to Findlay, he reportedly had an affair with George Harrison's former spouse, Pattie Boyd).

Following 23 years of marriage, Wood and Karslake parted ways after Wood left her for Russian model Ekaterina Ivanova, who was then just 20 years old.

Wood's happy news may be tempered by the release of Jo's memoir next week; Reuters reports that the book will chronicle the ups-and-downs of her life as a rocker's wife.

Wood joined the Rolling Stones in 1975 following Mick Taylor's departure.

