Fashion Face

Rooney Mara is the new face of Calvin Klein

Rooney Mara has found a fashion house perfect for her minimalist, edgy style -- Calvin Klein.

Calvin Klein chose the actress to represent their urban-themed fragrance titled "Downtown," which is described as a "floral woody juice."

This marks the A-list actress' first beauty campaign. She'll also be reuniting with her "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" director David Fincher, who's directing the TV spots for the fragrance.

Mara's game-changing new deal is perhaps not a surprise -- she's become somewhat of a staple at Calvin Klein's runway shows.

Though in her cover interview for Vogue's February issue, she stated her aversion to fashion.

"The thing is, it's kind of an annoying part of the job -- because I'm not a model, and I don't want to be," she said about having to get glammed-up for movie premieres. "I didn't try to be a style icon. I'm just not that interested in that world. But it does matter, and either I can fight that or I just have to accept that it is a part of my job, and I may as well wear things that I like and that represent me."

