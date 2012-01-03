For her role in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Rooney Mara transformed from a fresh-faced actress to a punk computer hacker. And the 26-year-old showed fans yet another look at the film’s premiere in Paris Tuesday.

She hit the red carpet in a ladylike black Louis Vuitton cocktail dress which featured embroidered detail with gold embellishments, a demure neckline and a slim leather belt. Her hair, which she chopped off and dyed jet-black for the film, was pulled back and she rocked bold red lips with smoky eyes.

"People always ask, 'Were you crying when they cut your hair?' And it didn't freak me out at all," she told the January issue of Allure. "I was really happy to do it."

And her onscreen character Lisbeth Salander left a mark on the actress' personal style, too. "I used to wear a lot of girlie, frilly things, now I buy things that are more comfortable, and more utilitarian, and sort of boyish."

