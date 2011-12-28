Rooney Mara's had quite the style transformation!

The 26-year-old star of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo has evolved from a brunette teen to a jet-black-haired young lady.

In order to fully transform into punk, deeply damaged hacker Lisbeth Salander, she went so far as to get her nipple pierced.

"I'm naked quite a lot in the movie, and I thought, she has it in the book, and she should have it [in the movie]," the Social Network star told the January issue of Allure. (Costarring Daniel Craig, Dragon Tattoo is based on late Swedish author Stieg Larsson's worldwide best-selling crime thriller, the first in the Millennium trilogy.)

"Because of all the tattoos and the makeup and the piercings, and the physical transformations my body has to go through, it would always feel sort of like I was in costume, even if I was naked," she told Allure. "It just felt like a good one to get--a necessary one to get."

"People always ask, 'Were you crying when they cut your hair?' And it didn't freak me out at all," she told Allure. "I was really happy to do it."

And Salander left a mark on the actress' personal style, too. "I used to wear a lot of girlie, frilly things, now I buy things that are more comfortable, and more utilitarian, and sort of boyish."

