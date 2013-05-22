The biggest trend at Cannes Film Festival this year? Wardrobe malfunctions! Rosario Dawson is the latest star to suffer a fashion mishap on the red carpet in the South of France.

The 34-year-old actress attended the premiere of As I Lay Dying, starring James Franco and Richard Jenkins, at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday, May 20. Dawson looked stunning in a white beaded Elie Saab gown, but flaunted the front high-slit a little too much on the red carpet.

The Gimme Shelter star accidentally flashed her underwear to cameras while posing on the steps. She quickly realized the mistake, and covered herself back up. Dawson, who goes full-frontal in her upcoming film Trance, then flashed an adorable "oops" face for photographers and moved on.

Dawson can also get comfort in knowing that she's not the first to reveal more than she intended at Cannes. On May 18, Eva Longoria accidentally flashed her lady parts to cameras while lifting her Atelier Versace gown a little too high up to climb a flight of stairs. Though she wasn't wearing underwear, Longoria managed to laugh off her mistake.

"Here's my dress for tonight!" the actress, 38, tweeted the next night with a picture of a black gown. "No wardrobe malfunctions tonight!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rosario Dawson Flashes Underwear, Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes