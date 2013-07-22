Rose McGowan is engaged
Entertainment Tonight
ETonline has learned that Rose McGowan is taking the plunge!
RELATED: Surprising Celebrity Couples
A rep for the actress confirmed on Monday that she is engaged to artist Davey Detail, whom she started dating last year.
This news follows last week's photos showing the 39-year-old former Charmed star wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.
Keep clicking for more photos of the actress ...
Entertainment Tonight
ETonline has learned that Rose McGowan is taking the plunge!
RELATED: Surprising Celebrity Couples
A rep for the actress confirmed on Monday that she is engaged to artist Davey Detail, whom she started dating last year.
This news follows last week's photos showing the 39-year-old former Charmed star wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.
Keep clicking for more photos of the actress ...