Actress Rose McGowan ran away from home at 13 - only to be taken in by a group of drag queens.

McGowan tells Advocate magazine that she was so unhappy as a teenager that she left her family and sought refuge with cross-dressers, who taught her the tricks of their trade.

"At 13, when I was a runaway, I was taken in by the most amazing drag queens in Portland, Oregon" she says.

"We didn't always know where our next meal was coming from, but there was so much camaraderie and love. Not to mention, those girls could paint a face, and I learned how (to apply makeup) because of them."

