Roseanne Barr, 2012?

On a Thursday appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno, the actress and reality star announced that she was running for president of the United States!

"You know, Jay, I decided that since you're the one that got Arnold Schwarzenegger elected as governor of California, that I wanted to make my announcement here on your show because I really wanted to ask for your support, " the 58-year-old said. "My announcement is that I am running for president of the United States."

"I'm totally serious," the Roseanne's Nuts star added. "'Cause I want to be a part of the debates, because I want to represent the tax payer. In fact, I'm choosing the tax payers as my vice president."

So what exactly inspired the former sitcom star to set her sights on the White House? Sarah Palin! "It's because of her that I decided to do a reality show," she said. "That's kinda what got me thinking that I too should run for president, if she can... I feel like she's stealing my act anyway!"

"I'm not for [Democrats or Republicans] because they both suck and they're a bunch of criminals," Barr added. So what political party does she belong to? One she made up -- "American's Green Tea Party."

Early Friday morning she tweeted that she really was "serious" about running for office. Why? "So I can speak on behalf of the taxpayers of this country who are dissed to the max," she said.