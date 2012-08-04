Actress Roseanne Barr is continuing her bid for the White House after clinching the presidential nomination of the Peace and Freedom party.

The comic received the majority of votes at the small political party's nominating convention in Los Angeles on Saturday. She has joined forces with Peace And Freedom party member and anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan, who will be her vice presidential running mate.

A message posted on her Roseanne Barr for President website reads, "She is the lone voice of courage and reason who is unstoppable as she holds corporate-funded politicians feet to the fire."

