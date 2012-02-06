SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Roseanne Barr's name is on California's primary ballot as a Green Party candidate for president.

RELATED: Fancy Footwear Face-off

Secretary of State Debra Bowen announced Monday that Barr is among 24 candidates she intends to place on the June 5 ballot. An officially certified list will be released on March 29.

A news release says Barr is among three candidates for the Green Party presidential nomination.

RELATED: Star-Studded Super Bowl

The actress-comedian released a statement last week saying she's a longtime supporter of the Green Party and she looks forward to working with people who share her values. She says the two major parties aren't serving the American people.

The Green Party will select a presidential nominee at a convention in Baltimore in July.

RELATED: Shocking Celebrity Couples