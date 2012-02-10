Entertainment Tonight.

They played the quintessential American TV couple for nearly a decade on the hit series Roseanne, and 15 years later, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman are reuniting for a brand-new series.

The comedy, entitled Downwardly Mobile, has reportedly hooked Goodman as co-star to Barr in a pilot written and executive produced by Roseanne and producer Eric Gilliland for NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sitcom has Roseanne Barr playing an "outspoken proprietor and den mother to an array of characters at a mobile home park." Goodman will play a worker on the grounds.

Roseanne ran for nine seasons, and was the most-watched show in America from 1989-1990.

