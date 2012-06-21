NEW YORK (AP) -- Laurie Metcalf will be heading back to Broadway in the thriller "The Other Place."

Manhattan Theatre Club announced Thursday that it will produce Sharr White's play, which had its world premiere off-Broadway last year at MCC Theater. Previews will begin Dec. 11 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and opening night is set for Jan. 10.

Metcalf, an original member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater, will reprise her role as a brilliant researcher stopped short by an unnamed neurological disease and the unraveling of her family. Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct, as he did at MCC.

Metcalf is currently in "Long Day's Journey into Night" in London's West End. Her other Broadway roles include "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and "November" opposite Nathan Lane.

She won three Emmy Awards for her role as Jackie Harris on "Roseanne" and her films include "Internal Affairs" and "Uncle Buck." Metcalf won an Obie Award and a Lucille Lortel Award last year for her work on "The Other Place."

Manhattan Theatre Club also revealed another production it will mount next summer off-Broadway — the comedy "The Explorers Club" by Nell Benjamin, who wrote "Legally Blonde."

———

Online: http://www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com