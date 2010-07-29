Yup, she's a lesbian.

Sara Gilbert quietly came out of the closet during a Wednesday press conference at the Television Critics Association in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Now 35, the former Roseanne actress and executive producer/co-host of upcoming talk show "The Talk" has two children with TV producer Allison Adler, but has declined to discuss her private life in the past.

During the panel, EW reports that Gilbert was asked if she was comfortable being "out" on "The Talk." "This is a whole new world for me," she said. "I'm not an expert on this, or I don't analyze these things," she explained later. "I'm just sort of living my life."

She added: "I don't think [being out] will be a problem...I don't ever really think of things as being out or in...I just think I am who I am, and when topics come up that are appropriate, I'll talk about them and share when it seems right."

A couple since 2002, Gilbert and Adler have son Levi, 5, and daughter Sawyer, who turns 3 in August. (Adler gave birth to Levi, while Gilbert gave birth to Sawyer.)

Gilbert told reporters why she's decided to become more open now.

"I've been acting my whole life, and I've never really discussed my personal life. This is a talk show...So obviously I'm going to be discussing my life more."

A "View"-like series focusing on motherhood and parenting, CBS' "The Talk" will be co-hosted by Gilbert, Julie Chen, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, Sharon Osbourne and Marissa Jaret Winokour.

"We're six different women, six totally [different] views on life, all mothers, all in relationships and there you have it," Sharon Osbourne told UsMagazine.com at the panel.

The wife to rocker Ozzy Osbourne told Us she wanted to do the show "Because I love Sara -- I admire her very much and she's a great woman!"

Related on Wonderwall:

"The Talk": Chenbot, yes. Menstrual cycles and Scientology, no.

Melissa Gilbert: Will you watch her version of "The View"?

The 10 '90s reunions we want to see

Related on UsMagazine.com:

PHOTOS: See what your fave 90s stars are up to today

PHOTOS: Kid stars all grown up!

PHOTOS: Hollywood's newest moms