It's a girl!

Roselyn Sanchez and hubby Eric Winter welcomed a baby girl Wednesday in L.A., the actress' rep tells Us Weekly. The duo named their 6 lb. 14 oz daughter Sebella Rose Winter.

PHOTOS: 2011's babies of the year

The couple wrote on their Facebook page: "Welcome to the world beautiful Sebella Rose Winter! Mami and Daddy adore you! This joy is overwhelming. Thanks for all of the well wishes!"

Winter, 35, "was at all times with Roselyn helping with the delivery," Sanchez's rep tells Us. "Both baby and mom are in perfect conditions. Soon the proud parents will be sharing photos."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's cutest tots

Sanchez, 38, is known for her roles in Without a Trace and The Game Plan. She wed Winter, known for his role in The Ugly Truth, in 2008.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly