Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has babies on the brain.

The British supermodel and actress, 25, has been dating action movie star Jason Statham, 44, since early 2010 -- and in the September 2012 issue of ELLE UK, Huntington-Whiteley hints they may be ready to start a family!

"I always see myself working, but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me," she explains. "Look, I think my career is very self-indulgent. It's all about me. I'm not a doctor, I'm not looking after people, I'm not saving children. I'm in the entertainment business. I'm a model. I'm an actress. So it is very self-involved."

"I think there is naturally a point where you think, 'I don't care about myself as No. 1 anymore,'" Huntington-Whiteley says. "I want to care about other things."

In her revealing interview, the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress also opens up about her early days as a model.

"I wasn't quite tall enough and I hated it, to be honest. There was no individuality, no opportunity to be individuals. I think that people forget you're human and you just become an object," she recalls. "[In New York] I was constantly reminded that I wasn't right wherever I went and that was difficult because I'd come from a place where it didn't matter," she adds. "For any young girl to be told they're not good enough, every day, wherever they go. . ."

Despite the constant criticism, Huntington-Whiteley never gave up on her dream. "I just had this thing, that this was where I was going, this was the opportunity that life had presented me with," the Victoria's Secret Angel tells ELLE UK. "This was my destiny and I wasn't going to just pack it all in because these people gave me a hard time -- and that's still my attitude now."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 25: I'm Ready to Start a Family