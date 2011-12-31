Holiday hotness!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley flaunted her super-skinny bikini bod in Miami Friday during a poolside vacation with boyfriend Jason Statham.

Showing off her curves in a mismatched printed suit, Huntington-Whiteley accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses.

Hailed as the sexiest woman alive by magazines like FHM and Maxim, the 24-year-old supermodel-turned-actress admits she hasn't always been comfortable in her own skin.

"I was a bit of an 'Ugly Betty' when I was 15," the Transformers beauty told the December issue of Harper's Bazaar, referring to the frizzy-haired character made famous by America Ferrera on the ABC series.

These days, though, the Victoria's Secret model is more than happy to put her famous assets on display.

"There's always a moment [at parties] when some great song comes on and everyone's like, 'Do the runway walk, Rosie!' And you're like, 'No, no, no,' and then you begrudgingly get up and do your thing," she tells Harper's. "It might be my little party trick. It always gets applause."