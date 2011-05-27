She may be a Victoria's Secret Angel and named Maxim magazine's 'Hottest Woman on Earth' -- not to mention Megan Fox's replacement in Transformers 3 -- but the body that got Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to sex-symbol status didn't come easy -- or without some sacrifices.

"When I started modelling, I was definitely heavier," she says in ELLE magazine's June issue. "I was quite voluptuous in fact. I had a real baby face and baby fat. But I was a baby! I was told I had to get into better shape, but I'm quite stubborn so I didn't. I can't remember a time where I really battled with my body, but I can remember being asked to lose weight and battling with the advice. It hurt me. Especially as my baby fat naturally melted away as I got older."

But in true bombshell fashion, the 24-year-old Brit stood strong. "You can bullied as a young model, but there was a point where I found my voice, effectively.

The starlet will make her debut on the big screen this summer in Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, where she plays Carly Miller. She replaces one of Hollywood's well-known hot bodies, Megan Fox, in the action-flick series.