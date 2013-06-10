Even when she's off the clock, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks like a bombshell in a bikini. The British beauty showed off her famously fit figure in a lime green two-piece while vacationing with boyfriend Jason Statham in Cap d'Antibes, France, on Sunday, June 9. The 26-year-old actress and the 45-year-old action star were also seen hugging and sharing a tender moment on their hotel's balcony that same day. The following afternoon, the svelte starlet wore a paisley print bandeau top and a sarong during a stroll along the beach.

PHOTOS: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's stunning red carpet style

Huntington-Whiteley recently opened up about her relationship with the Hummingbird star in a cover story for Net-a-Porter's The Edit. "Jason and I just make each other laugh," she gushed. "Most of the time we're pissing ourselves laughing, whispering comments in each other's ears."

PHOTOS: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's modeling career

Though Statham is 19 years her senior, their age difference doesn't bother Huntington-Whiteley. "I'm not interested in hanging out with boys," she explained. "I have all the man I need!"

In addition to modeling, Huntington-Whiteley is making a name for herself in the movie industry. After replacing Megan Fox in 2011's Transformers: Dark of the Moon, she booked a role in director George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road. "I met him, did the audition, and then they started casting my body for all these crazy prosthetics," she said. "I was like: I think I got the part."

Set for a 2014 release, the post-apocalyptic movie also stars Nicholas Hoult, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. As it happens, Oscar winner Theron served as an inspiration for the up-and-coming actress, who plays a warlord's concubine named Splendid. "Charlize used to be a model. She's got this bombshell body and is tall and glamorous -- she was never going to be a waif," Huntington-Whiteley said. "Then she made the crossover into film, instead."

PHOTOS: Best-dressed British stars

In the coming years, Huntington-Whiteley hopes to diversify her resume even more. "I'd love to do a period drama, or make a quintessentially British comedy," she told The Edit. "I just don't connect with gross-out fart jokes and slapstick. When I'm on a plane I watch all the new releases, I see that as my job, and I have to say, a lot of American comedies are very sexist."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wears Neon Green Bikini, Hugs Jason Statham