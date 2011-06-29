From backless gowns to designs with plunging necklines and thigh-high slits, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's sultry style has been getting the actress a lot of attention during her international promo tour for "Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon."

And Tuesday night the Victoria's Secret model, 24, who replaced Megan Fox in the mega-successful movie franchise, channeled Jessica Rabbit in her sexiest look yet at the film's New York City premiere.

The stunning 5-foot-9 Brit showed off her endless legs in a scarlet strapless Antonio Berardi gown (which featured a racy slit up the front). She accented the look with a silver ribbon tied around her neck and pointy nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Earlier this week Huntington-Whiteley wore a backless silver sequined short sleeve Naeem Khan gown on the red carpet in Berlin, Germany followed by a custom midnight blue Burberry gown at the London premiere.

