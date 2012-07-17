Rosie O'Donnell is returning to the Big Apple.

After her talk show on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network in Chicago was canceled in March after one year, O'Donnell is moving her family back to her native New York.

PHOTOS: Celebrity real estate

The 50-year-old star sold her $5.2 million Lakeview home in Chicago and purchased a nearly $8 million duplex in New York's Greenwich Village, The New York Post reports.

According to Zillow, the Manhattan apartment features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and has over 3,000 square feet of living space. The building was previously St. Vincent's Hospital, but was transformed into luxury green condos. The building also offers a "green roof" and filtered air and water systems.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's LGBT allies

O'Donnell confirmed her engagement to Michelle Rounds in December 2011. During an episode of The Rosie Show in January, the host revealed to Dr. Mehmet Oz that her fiancee is "trying to get pregnant."

"Michelle is seeing a fertility doctor," a source close to O'Donnell told Us Weekly. "She is really excited and they cannot wait to add to their family. Rosie goes to all of her doctors' appointments with her and is really supportive. She isn't pregnant yet but they hope as soon as possible she will be."

PHOTOS: Out and proud celebs

O'Donnell was married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004-2007 and have four children together: Blake, Parker, Chelsea and Vivienne. She plans to tie the knot with Rounds on Long Island where she grew up in a low-key ceremony.

"She is thinking of having her brother walk her down the aisle. She wants a proper, traditional wedding this time around," explained the source. "Michelle will say vows to the kids as well as to Rosie."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rosie O'Donnell Buys $8 Million New York Duplex in Greenwich Village