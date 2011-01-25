Sorry, Kim Kardashian: Rosie O'Donnell isn't among the "Teen Mom" haters out there.

At the Sundance Film Fest in Park City, Utah to promote her new OWN TV show, the mom of four told UsMagazine.com she and her teenage daughter recently checked out the controversial MTV hit.

"I have to say it's interesting," O'Donnell, 48, told Us Sunday at Self Magazine's Tribute to Women Who Make Women Look Good on Film. "My daughter is 13. I watch it with her," the star said of Chelsea, whom she adopted with ex-partner Kelly Carpenter. "I think the fantasy for adopted children is to have a baby of their own, and then keeping it, which their mother did not do," she mused.

Added the comic: "The rate of teenage pregnancy is up, so when my daughter saw that ["Teen Mom 2"] was on the air, I said 'Let's watch it.'"

Her review? "At the end of almost every episode the mothers say they wish they used protection or waited, 'My whole life is over,' or 'I can't live the life of a teenager.' I think it sends out a positive message."

Her opinion wasn't shared by Kardashian, who ripped on the MTV hit in her blog last week. "It seems that shows like 'Teen Mom' are all of a sudden making teen pregnancy seem cool in the eyes of young girls," the reality star, 30, wrote "But girls, these are not people you should idolize!"

O'Donnell had one note of concern about the show, however. "I do feel sad that all these girls are getting pregnant in an effort to get on a TV show," she told Us. "That's a little tragic."

