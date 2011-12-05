Rosie O'Donnell is engaged to her partner, Michelle Rounds.

A source told Us Weekly that the 49-year-old comedian told her "Rosie Show" studio audience Friday that she and Rounds will say "I do" over Christmas.

O'Donnell's rep has confirmed the news.

O'Donnell and Rounds, a New York headhunter, made their public debut as a couple in September at the Rosie Theater Kids Gala in New York.

A show source tells Us Rounds "is very attractive and friendly. Rosie was really proud and showing her off. ... They seem really happy."

O'Donnell has four children with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, whom she married in 2007. They split three years later. O'Donnell dated mother of six Tracy Kachtick-Anders for one year before calling it quits last winter.

