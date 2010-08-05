Rosie O'Donnell is returning to daytime television with a new daily talk show on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. Read on for details!

The candid, sometimes controversial and very outspoken Emmy Award winner will produce the new one-hour chat show, which will be based in New York and is scheduled to premiere in 2011.

Described as "a fun, uplifting show with Ms. O'Donnell's playful and energetic style," Rosie is expected to bring "her trademark humor and down-to-earth approach" to the new program.

"Rosie is an undeniable talent who has captivated TV audiences for nearly 20 years," says Oprah. "She's a true original, who brings her authentic voice, dynamic energy and pure passion to everything she does."

"It's an honor and a privilege to work with Oprah Winfrey on her network," says Rosie. "I'm excited to be back on daytime television."

A former co-host of "The View" and host of the daytime talk show "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" from 1996 to 2002, Rosie currently has a daily two-hour show, Rosie Radio, on Sirius XM Radio.

