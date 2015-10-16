Is Rosie O'Donnell a big 'ol bully?

So says former colleague Jennifer Shepard-Bookman, who was ultimately fired from "The View." She alleges that she feared for her safety while serving as a senior producer on the talk show.

TheWrap reports that Shepard-Bookman sued O'Donnell on Oct. 15. She reportedly alleges that the funny-woman created a threatening work environment on the show.

In court documents, the former producer's attorney details a September 2014 incident in which his client was left in tears after O'Donnell supposedly blew up at her and got in her face when she shifted coverage of beheaded journalist James Foley from O'Donnell to Whoopi Goldberg. (O'Donnell and Goldberg have reportedly feuded on the set of "The View.")

Shepard-Bookman was "scared of Rosie and thought she was going to be assaulted," the attorney writes. He adds that Shepard-Bookman believes O'Donnell fired her out of spite.

But O'Donnell's attorney, Nicolle Jacoby, has called the allegations "baseless."

Reports that O'Donnell's public persona is all a sham are nothing new. Even her own daughter, Chelsea, has called her mother a fake.

"I find her not genuine a lot of the time. When we'd go out, she was a completely different person in public than at home and I had a hard time with that. It's like two different people," the 18-year-old told Daily Mail Online earlier this month.

"I feel she should be her real self, who she really is. She has this public persona; she will put this big smile on her face and try to be funny," Chelsea continued. "Whereas when we were home, even if it was on the same day, she would either just be in her room, not engaging with us, or watching documentaries."

A rep for O'Donnell told E! New that Chelsea's comments to the press were "heartbreaking on every level."