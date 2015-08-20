More details are emerging about the man that Rosie O'Donnell's daughter was found with after she was missing for a week. Chelsea O'Donnell reportedly met him on Tinder.

Rosie previously tweeted about the man, Steve Sheerer, saying he was a convicted drug dealer, but it may be a little more unsavory than first believed.

"Rosie is relieved that Chelsea is back but is frightened for her daughter, she is extremely upset that Chelsea was with this guy," a source told Page Six. "He's 25, [an alleged] heroin dealer who lives with his mother."

Rosie's rep said the host of "The View" "is relieved to have Chelsea back safely but is obviously very concerned about her well-being."

Chelsea suffers from mental illness and had not been taking her meds when she ran away with the family's therapy dog, Bear. Daily Mail is reporting that when officers went to Steve's home in Barnegat Township, New Jersey, he initially told them that she wasn't there. Officers, though, refused to believe him and found Chelsea huddled in the attic with Bear.

Police said they were led to the home after tracking her through her burner phone.

Patrolman Nicholas Dapuzzo said, "I wouldn't say he was a boyfriend, more of an acquaintance," he said. "She stayed there a few nights and she had stayed elsewhere, but she wouldn't tell me where."

He added, "I couldn't say they were sexually involved. But they met through Tinder sometime in July."

When she was found, the 17-year-old Chelsea said that she didn't want to go home and that "she was fine," according to the officer.

Steve was arrested in 2012 for possessing heroin with intent to distribute and child endangerment.

A source close to Rosie said, "Chelsea is mentally ill, it is a parent's worst nightmare."