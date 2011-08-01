NEW YORK (AP) -- Rome wasn't built in a day, as the saying goes, but from the beginning it seemed destined to descend into the violent, drunk and disorderly place presented in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of "Julius Caesar."

Director Lucy Bailey's rough, visceral vision of that story, performing at the Park Avenue Armory as part of the Lincoln Center Festival, is a blood-spattered gorefest. It begins with a snarling battle to the death between the vicious, nearly naked Romulus and Remus, mythical wolf-raised brothers who allegedly founded Rome.

Bailey's dark take on William Shakespeare's epic tale of politics, ambition, corruption and betrayal features the robust RSC cast in a spare, moody design by William Dudley that creates a glowering sense of doom.

Greg Hicks is a self-satisfied, preening Caesar, beloved by the populace but surrounded by a pack of increasingly jealous politicians as the citizenry commits wanton public violence and debauchery during a festival. Hicks has some fun with Caesar's near-playful moments, as he puckishly considers the appeal of being anointed with a crown, and banters with his concerned wife (the elegant Noma Dumezweni.)

Disloyal Cassius (John Mackay) is the ringleader of the plot to murder Caesar before he becomes too powerful. Mackay plays Cassius like a calculating lobbyist, all the more menacing for Mackay's smooth, persuasive manner when gathering the conspirators. In contrast, Oliver Ryan is psychotically wild-eyed as co-conspirator Casca, and Brian Doherty big and stalwart as Decius Brutus.

Sam Troughton provides a brooding, complex Marcus Brutus, visibly struggling with loyalty to his leader versus the good of the republic. Wielding a black metal cane like a powerful staff, Troughton expressively conveys the internal conflicts and guilt Brutus suffers before and after Caesar's gory murder by multiple stabbings in the Senate.

Darrell D'Silva gives a passionate performance as Mark Antony, the only true friend of Caesar. D'Silva is fierce throughout the play, heartfelt when Antony privately mourns over the body of Caesar, then majestic and angry in his delivery of the famous speech that begins "Friends, Romans, countrymen." By sarcastically proclaiming Brutus "an honorable man" and appealing to the greed of the crowd, Antony turns the public tide against the conspirators.

The second half is all sweaty, grimy and bloody battlefield action, as the forces of Brutus, Cassius and the other conspirators fight the followers of Antony and Caesar's nephew (Joseph Arkley). After some nicely stylized battle scenes, with credit to fight director Philip d'Orleans for keeping everybody intact, the losing conspirators dramatically take their own lives, until order is finally restored with the assisted suicide (by Caesar's ghost) of Brutus.

Women are barely present, with Dumezweni's Calpurnia and Hannah Young as Brutus' wife Portia each providing just a few minutes' respite from the masculine conniving and violence, as they strive in vain to protect their respective husbands.

Ominous music accompanies projections of roaring crowds, storm clouds and flames in the background, with increasingly grimy and tattered costumes enhancing the continual sense of unease that pervades Bailey's atmospheric production.

Recurring citizen-on-citizen savagery in the streets, along with the high-level political machinations, indicate the difficulty of finding a government that pleases all the people, all the time, no matter what the century.

The RSC is performing "Julius Caesar" in repertory with four other Shakespeare plays, all with limited remaining performances.

