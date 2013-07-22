Hear ye, hear ye! News of the royal baby's July 22 birth spread rapidly online after Clarence House confirmed it in a tweet, but as royal crier Tony Appleton demonstrated Monday evening, there's something to be said for the old-fashioned way of doing things. Appleton's ceremonial announcement of the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn son was fit for a king -- the future King of England, in fact.

Donning traditional royal garb and a large, feathered hat, Appleton ascended the steps at St. Mary's Hospital in London just before 9 p.m. local time. As he read the official royal proclamation, cheers could be heard from well-wishers gathered outside.

"On this day, the 22nd of July in the year 2013, we welcome, with humble duty, a future king, the firstborn of Their Royal Highness the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the third in line to the throne," he announced with great fanfare. "And our new prince is the third great-grandchild of Her Majesty the Queen and the grandchild of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales."

"May he be long-lived, happy, and glorious, and one day reign over us," he concluded. "God save the Queen!"

As previously reported, the Duchess of Cambridge went into labor early on the morning of July 22. Hours later, at 4:24 p.m., she gave birth to a baby boy weighing in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

"The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth," the Palace confirmed via a press release. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & families have been told and are delighted."

As are the new parents, of course. As Prince William said in a statement after his son's birth: "We could not be happier."

