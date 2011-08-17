No, Kate Middleton doesnt have a bun in the oven, but Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria does! Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel just announced they are expecting their first royal bundle of joy!

Annika Sonnerberg, the Swedish Royal Court spokeswoman, said in a statement that the 34-year-old princess is expected to give birth sometime in March next year. The spokeswoman said "the entire royal family is overjoyed for the couple."

Shocking the world with her relationship, Princess Victoria made waves when she married her private gym instructor, Daniel Westling, 37, in a lavish Stockholm ceremony in June 2010.

