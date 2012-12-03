LONDON (AP) — Who's cashing in on the royal pregnancy? Betting shops.

Punters (bettors) in Britain have a range of possible wagers from betting agencies William Hill, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power. Odds as of Tuesday morning:

MULTIPLE BIRTH?

Paddy Power: Twins: 8-1; Triplets 100-1; Quadruplets or more 500-1

HOW BIG?

Paddy Power: Under 5 pounds, 5-1; 6 pounds to 6 pounds 15 ounces, 7-2

NAME OF BABY

Paddy Power: Catherine 20-1, Diana 9-1, William 16-1, Britney 500-1

Ladbrokes: Catherine 16-1, Diana 12-1, Charles 10-1, Arsene 500-1

ARSENE?

Ha ha. As in Arsene Wenger, coach of Arsenal FC soccer team. Anyway, Prince William supports Aston Villa.

WILL BABY BE A VOGUE COVER MODEL BEFORE 18?

William Hill: 33-1

WILL BABY BECOME PRO SOCCER STAR?

William Hill: 1,000-1

AND ONE FINAL THOUGHT:

"Everybody has got a chance to experience it in their own way, right down to the fact of betting on the names — is it going to be Frances or James or Baby Gaga?" said royal historian Robert Lacey.