Raising a baby in the public eye is no easy feat; raising the future 43rd monarch of England is another. But according to royal expert Marcia Moody, when it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton's impending parenting styles, their different upbringings will help guide them through the daunting journey.

Moody, author of "Kate: A Biography," spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and how their own parents, specifically William's late mother, Princess Diana, will influence the royal baby's upbringing.

Speaking of how Diana (who died tragically at the age of 36 in 1997) paved the way for a new style of royal parenting, Moody explained, "There are so many things that she changed actually, it's incredible. The extent is quite extraordinary."

Indeed, the late Diana wanted her sons, William, 31, and Harry, 28, to have as much of a normal childhood as possible -- which including them being born in a hospital, traveling with she and their father, Prince Charles, on trips at a young age, and attending a public nursery school.

"Before, members of the royal family were always born at home, Charles was born at Buckingham Palace and I believe that William would have been born at Buckingham Palace as well, but Diana wanted him to be born in a hospital -- and so William is the first heir to the throne that was born in a hospital," Moody explained to Us.

She continued, "Diana wanted her boys to mix with other children, not just be inside palace walls. Inside her mind, William would one day rule the country, these would be his people and she wanted him to know something about these people."

For that reason, Diana ensured that her sons knew more than just the royal lifestyle -- which included even getting a taste of McDonald's french fries.

"They were out in public a lot more than royal children had been before," Moody explained. "Diana would take them to amusement parks, she'd take them to McDonald's, on the Tube, on a London bus. They would often be out and about and sometimes people would not even know who they were."

Moody feels that Middleton, following Diana's lead, will do the same kinds of things with her baby. "She's still learning, she's only been a member of the Royal family for two years, so she's still learning quite a lot," she said. "They will be feeling their way as they go along and keep on assessing and making sure that they're making the right decisions."

Moody believes that Middleton, 31, whose parents reside in Bucklebury, will want her own child to enjoy the countryside as well -- away from the hustle and bustle of London. "Kate's parents weren't in London society, they lived in the countryside and Kate grew up in the countryside, so I think that will be a huge part of the new baby's life," the author shared.

As the excitement builds awaiting for the expectant mother to check in at any moment at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital in Paddington, London, Moody says that it's indeed a very special time -- for the royal couple and their millions of supporters.

"Its such a joyful thing, it brings the country together with something that's joyful in anyone's life -- it just adds another dimension for every community when it's something on this scale," she said."

