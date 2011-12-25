LONDON (AP) -- Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren are paying a Christmas visit to her husband, Prince Philip, in the hospital where he is recovering from a heart procedure.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry drove in separate cars to Papworth Hospital from Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II's sprawling estate where the royal family has gathered to celebrate Christmas.

Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, also came to the hospital Sunday, along with Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter.

Philip was forced to miss the royal family's traditional Christmas celebrations because he had a coronary stent put in Friday after suffering chest pains.

Buckingham Palace has said Philip is in "good spirits."