And the bride will wear… a tux! Ruby Rose, the breakout star of "Orange is the New Black," is dishing on her upcoming wedding (yes, everyone, she's off the market) and my, oh my, it is going to be a big event!

"I am more intimate and would totally elope with just the two of us and maybe our parents, but her whole family is like a million people!" she told People magazine about her fiancé Phoebe Dahl. "It's important to them to have a larger scale wedding. So it'll be, like, five people from my life and 500 from hers."

Ruby and Phoebe (the granddaughter of legendary children's author Roald Dahl) have yet to really plan anything, but they're both fine with waiting until Ruby's life calms down.

"When I booked 'Orange,' I thought things were going to change a little bit and I'd be a little more busy, but obviously I underestimated it," she said. "I don't think anyone knew that my character would be taken to so well. We want to find the time to plan the wedding but now I think it's going to be, like, next year. Originally it was going to be this year, but I feel like that's a bit too ambitious."

The Aussie model said there simply isn't much of a rush to get to the alter right now -- they love the state of their relationship.

"As it turns out we love being engaged, and I love the word fiancée," she said. "It's actually nice that we do wait that extra year and get to enjoy being engaged before we ball-and-chain it."

But, what will she wear when she finally says "I do?"

"I want to do a tux," she said, "like a really nice fitted suit. Givenchy or a Tom Ford."