Injury is the new black. Ruby Rose limped into a European Music Awards after party on Oct. 25 while being assisted by a cane. It was no fashion statement either!

Turns out that the actress suffered an ugly injury while shooting "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," which has been shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. The injury had been kept under wraps, which is somewhat surprising given the severity.

"I just got off of shooting an action film, hence the cane because I've torn my leg. I just tore my calf muscle five times, no big deal," she joked to Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the injury, she remained in good spirits about the film and she's proud to say she does her own stunts.

"I don't regret that," she said, despite the injury. "It adds to the character."

The hobbled star later said, "We got to do amazing things. Acting is just that genre where you get to do whatever you want."

Her cane-assisted, look wasn't the only thing she rocked during the evening. While co-hosting the awards, she pulled off numerous wardrobe changes, something she was extremely worried about.

"I'm not Nicki Minaj. I don't think I can pull it off, but we're going to try," she said prior to the show. "I like androgynous clothing, but I'm using Armani and Versace and Schiaparelli and really beautiful European brands, and some great Milan brands.. I want to keep it classy and classical. I love Italian fashion. The Italians kind of get it pretty right."