In December, Rumer Willis became the new face of Badgley Mischka. And now, the first images for the Spring 2011 campaign have been released.

Mark Badgley and James Mischka explained why they chose Rumer Willis: "Rumer is a great muse for the season. She has a vivacious spirit to her; she is young and modern, which is representative of our spring collection."

And Willis is just as excited to partner up with Badgley Mischka.

She tells People.com, "I was thrilled and honored to be chosen to represent the Badgley Mischka brand. Working with (designers) Mark and James is an incredible opportunity."

Rumer Willis follows in the footsteps of Carrie Underwood, Eva Longoria and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen who have also worked with the brand.

