NEW YORK (AP) -- Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, is turning her years growing up in front of the camera into career experience: Fashion house Badgley Mischka is choosing her as its newest spokesmodel.

Parent company Iconix Brand Group said Thursday that the 22-year-old will star in the spring ad campaigns for the high-end Badgley Mischka collection, the contemporary Mark & James label, footwear, handbags and swimwear.

Willis is known for an edgy style. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka describe her as "glamorous, youthful and fun."

Previous models for the celebrity-heavy brand include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Sharon Stone and Eva Longoria.

