Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, take a bow. The couple has been divorced now for 15 years, but they never let negative feelings about the way their marriage ended interfere with the upbringing of their children, according to their oldest daughter.

"I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays," Rumer Willis told Larry King. "They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact."

Rumer said her parents would always try and hang out together at important events, so the kids wouldn't feel awkward about the split. Being that she was 10 at the time, the "Dancing With The Stars" contestant also didn't have a grasp on how a divorce among megastars can play out in the public eye.

"I mean, I think at that time I didn't have as much of an understanding of the public side of it to have that affect me as much," Rumer said. "But I have to say, I'm so thankful and grateful that my parents made such an effort at that time."

Eventually, as Rumer got into acting, she started to really appreciate her parent's post-divorce mentality. She also said living in the spotlight has helped her develop confidence.

"I think one of the hardest parts was growing up with having your whole life kind of be on display and have people have an opinion about it," she said. "Before you learn how to kind of get a tough skin or to really just have confidence in who you are without letting other people's opinions affect that, that can sometimes be really hard and really get you down."

No matter how down she gets, though, it sounds like Rumer can always fall back on her parents.