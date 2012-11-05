Rumer Willis Rocks Retro-Inspired Bikini in Hawaii

Us Weekly

Rumer Willis showed off her toned and tanned bikini body while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii, Nov. 3. The actress wore a white, high-waisted, retro-inspired two-piece while soaking up the sun with pals.

The 24-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is currently dating actor Jayson Blair, who plays Clay Clemmens on NBC's "The New Normal."

"We're homebodies," Blair, 28, told Us Weekly in mid-September, detailing their exhaustive TV-watching habits. "She was apprehensive, but I got her into 'Downton Abbey' and 'Homeland.' She watched the seasons in a day!"

Explained Willis, "I remember hearing all about 'Downton' at the Globes, and I was like, 'Oh, I don't know.' And then I stayed up until 4 a.m. watching the season!"

Blair added that it's important to make time for themselves when they're not filming. (Willis recently wrapped production on the movie "Six Letter Word.")

"We really like to hang out and be together, maybe cook dinner, some wine potentially, and watch TV shows or movies," he told Us. "We're having a blast getting to know each other and it's more intimate than doing all the Hollywood stuff. It's one-on-one time and it's great. It's amazing. She's amazing!"

Do Willis' actor parents approve? "I think they do," she laughed.

