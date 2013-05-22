Pretty Little Liars' little town of Rosewood, Pa., is set to welcome a fresh new face this summer: Rumer Willis! The 24-year-old starlet -- Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' oldest daughter -- is slated to guest star on at least one episode of the hit ABC Family series during the upcoming fourth season, Us Weekly can confirm. (The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.)

Willis, who most recently appeared on the small screen on CBS' Hawaii Five-0, will play a character named Zoe, an ambitious, funny charity organizer who wants to change the world. She's currently confirmed for just one episode (to air in late July), but there's a chance her stint could be extended.

The PLL gig is not the actress' first on an ABC Family series. In 2009, she had a small role on an episode of The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Other screen credits include the movies Sorority Row and The House Bunny, as well as the recently canceled CW show 90210. (She had a recurring role in 2010.)

Season four of Pretty Little Liars premieres on June 11 on ABC Family. Later this year, the network will also launch a spinoff of the series, Ravenswood, starring PLL regular Tyler Blackburn.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rumer Willis to Guest Star on Pretty Little Liars Season 4