Rumer Willis is still celebrating her dancing victory.

The season 20 Dancing With the Stars champion will forever remember her win, thanks to a new tattoo of two dancers on her arm.

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared the pic of Rumer's fresh ink and captioned it, "Congrats on the win!" adding it was well-deserved.

Although the dancers are faceless, they are no doubt representative of Rumer and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The duo served up amazing performances throughout the season and faced stiff competition in the finals from army veteran Noah Galloway and R5's Riker Lynch before winning that mirror ball trophy.

This is not Rumer's first tattoo, though. The 26-year-old also shared some meaningful ink last September when she got the word "Sauce" on her hand. It's apparently a term of endearment for her sisters, Scout, 23, and Taullulah, 21.

"This is for my sauces @buuski and #scoutlarue. I love you guys more than anything," she wrote with the photo.

Not surprising, her sisters were there to cheer Rumer on throughout her dancing journey.

"It's really special that the world is falling in love with her," Scout told ET before her sister won the trophy.

Tallulah also shared sweet words for her oldest sister. "Who knew she could dance? And then here she is -- an incredible dancer," Tallulah said. "Just give her something to try and she's going to kill it."

Rumer's mom is also a big fan!