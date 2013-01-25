Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn stay mum on rumors of a possible romance, while Kim Kardashian freaks out when her sister Kourtney offers up an unusual home remedy for her psoriasis: See Us Weekly's top stories from Friday, Jan. 25 in the roundup!

1. Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn Dating?

Has Tiger Woods met his match in a fellow sports superstar? Rumors continue to swirl that the divorced golfer, 37, has embarked on a serious relationship with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, 28.

2. Exclusive Video: Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Kourtney Kardashian's Breast Milk

Kourtney and Kim, breast friends forever? Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek of the next episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, in which Kourtney Kardashian offers sister Kim an unusual home remedy to help treat her psoriasis -- in the form of breast milk, "fresh off the boob."

3. Vanessa Minnillo: How I Told Nick Lachey I Was Pregnant With Baby Camden

Oh baby baby! In a recent blog entry on her new website, Vanessa Lachey (nee Minnillo) reveals just how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Nick Lachey on a fateful day in January 2012.

4. Molly Sims Was "Jealous" of Claire Danes' Post-Baby Bod, Gained Nearly 65 Pounds While Pregnant

Even Molly Sims gets jealous of Hollywood starlets' skinny figures. "I'm still about 10 pounds away [from my pre-pregnancy weight] and my baby is seven months," she lamented. "And I look at Claire Danes at the Globes and I'm like, 'I hate you.'"

5. Video: Demi Moore Makes Rare TV Appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live With Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck

Who needs a big awards show when you've got Jimmy Kimmel Live? In one of the most memorable late night stunts in recent memory, Matt Damon hijacked pal Jimmy Kimmel's show on Thursday Jan. 24 -- with hilarious, star-studded results.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rumors Swirl About a Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn Romance; Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Kourtney Kardashian's Breast Milk: Today's Top Stories